6 Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Real Simple’s mission, through its 12 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Pom Pom Shoe Clips

Put some pep in your step: These silk-satin pom-poms clip onto shoes without leaving an indentation, adding flair to everyday flats. Available in black, red, and turquoise.

To buy: $25, shopbando.com.

Featured June 2012

Dissolvable Labels

Submerge these Ball stickers in water for 30 seconds and they magically disappear without leaving annoying residue. Now you can preserve your jam and your sanity.

To buy: $7 for 60, amazon.com.

Cloth Extension Cord

Don’t let ugly entanglements mess up your home life. Swap that plastic extension cord for this fetching cotton-wrapped version, suitable for small items, like a lamp or a computer. (It’s not strong enough to power a refrigerator.)

To buy: $38, bestmadeco.com.

custommade.com

Can’t find curtains to go with your living room’s English-country style? Visit this online marketplace to commission one-of-a-kind goods, including furnishings and jewelry, from more than 3,000 artisans. Type in what you’re looking for, and qualified professionals will send you estimates. You can also browse completed projects for inspiration.

Abeego Wrap

Sick and tired of losing the battle against plastic wrap and aluminum foil? This slightly adhesive and reusable wrap takes the shape of your container and stiffens when cool to keep anything from leftovers to lunch fresh and tasty.

To buy: $15, abeego.com.

Junk Mail Blocker

Mailbox overflowing with nothing you actually want? Snap a photo of a piece of junk mail (catalog, credit-card application) and this app will notify the company that you don’t want to receive anything more.

