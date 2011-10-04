6 Items to Simplify Your Life
OXO Electronics Cleaning Brush
Attention type-A typers: Use this two-sided retractable tool to keep your keyboard pristine. The soft fiber brush whisks away crumbs and dust between keys (much better than the “blow really hard” method), and the silicone wiper rubs off stains.
To buy: $5, oxo.com.
Featured October 2011
Duell Coin Bank
Teach your kids the value of the dollar with this unique piggy bank that turns saving into a game. Write “save” and “spend” on opposite sides of the jar, and the bank will lean towards the side filled with more money—a visual reminder of exactly how much you’re saving.
To buy: $48, momastore.org.
U-Socket
This upgraded outlet, which fits a standard socket and is easy to install, has two USB ports, so you can change your iPod without hogging a plug. More power to you!
To buy: $25, fastmac.com.
Touch Up and Go Iron
When your outfit is wrinkled and you’re pressed for time, smooth puckered seams and crinkled collars with this skinny iron. It heats up to 392 degrees Fahrenheit in 1 minute, 40 seconds flat.
To buy: $30, buysunbeamiron.com.
Hoseanna.com
’Tis the season for tights, and with wear comes tear—usually when you’re late for work. On this site, you can sign up for a monthly or quarterly delivery of your favorite panty hose, trouser socks, or shapewear (from brands like Hanes, Hue, and DKNY), so you’ll always have an extra pair.
Updater.com
Moving? This website will file a change of address with the post office and notify friends, family, magazines, and organizations (like your alma mater)–all for free. Much more cost effective than those OUR NEW NEST! letterpress cards that you never got around to ordering. An upgraded membership offers customized filters to cut down on junk mail.
