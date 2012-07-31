6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Shower Squids
Need a hand containing the bathroom clutter? Let this playful rubber hanging caddy help organize your shower essentials. The nonslip “arms” can hold up to nine items including shampoo, soap box, and more.
To buy: $36, uncommongoods.com.
Innocable Charging Cable
This ultrathin and flat USB cord threads under tight spaces without ever tangling, making it easy to keep your electronic devices (iPhone, iPod, iPad) charged and ready to go. Available in four bright colors.
To buy: $14, thecoverface.com.
Every Drop Beauty Spatula
This silicone spatula was made for savoring every last ounce of your favorite beauty product. The long, thin arm can reach creams and gels stuck on sides or trapped in corners of bottles, jars, or odd-shaped containers.
To buy: $5, containerstore.com.
Basin Dish Rack
Take advantage of every inch of counter space by choosing a dish rack that steps up to the plate. The clever design of this unique basin features an open space that funnels drainage out through an inconspicuous spout. Available in red or green.
To buy: $30, umbra.com.
The Tote Buddy
If you’re heading to the market, use this practical case to keep your reusable bags neatly stored together. Simply fill the portfolio-like carrier with your eco-friendly totes, snap it shut, and break it out when the time comes to start loading the groceries.
To buy: $25, thetotebuddy.com.
ATM Hunter
Sick of getting hit with an ATM fee when you’re out of cash? Using your current location, this free app will perform a quick search and find the closest ATM (without a surcharge) to you.
