6 Items to Simplify Your Life

Whether you’re throwing a wedding or a big dinner party, seating the right combination of guests can be stressful. Enter socialtables.com, a site that connects guests before the event in an effort to alleviate awkward “Um, have we met before?” interactions. The site lets you arrange guests at virtual tables and then invite them to link the table to a social media profile. Guests can connect with the people they’ll be seated with (or, at least, snoop around a bit about them) and be prepared for real conversations—or a night on the dance floor.