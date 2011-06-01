6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Cereal-on-the-Go
Taking the Shredded Wheat to-go doesn’t mean you’re forced to eat it dry. This two-compartment traveling companion has a freezer pack in its bottom half that keeps milk chilled. Once you’re ready to eat, pour it into the dry cereal sitting in the bowl on top. Foldable spoon also included.
To buy: $5, containerstore.com.
Featured June 2011
Zippered Gingham Tablecovers
Finally, there’s a way to cover your outdoor table without having to remove the umbrella from its shade-providing position. Simply zip on this fade-resistant, wipe-to-clean vinyl tablecloth for total tabletop coverage. Available in three colors.
To buy: $13, mileskimball.com.
Condiment Spatulas
Are you often frustrated by trying to reach that last dollop of mayonnaise or morsel of relish? Avoid another hand-in-jar mess with extra-long color-coded scooping tools, which will take you to remnants that other utensils can’t reach.
To buy: $10 for four, organize.com.
SocialTables.com
Whether you’re throwing a wedding or a big dinner party, seating the right combination of guests can be stressful. Enter socialtables.com, a site that connects guests before the event in an effort to alleviate awkward “Um, have we met before?” interactions. The site lets you arrange guests at virtual tables and then invite them to link the table to a social media profile. Guests can connect with the people they’ll be seated with (or, at least, snoop around a bit about them) and be prepared for real conversations—or a night on the dance floor.
Exfoliating Self-Tanner
These swipes promise odorless, streak-free applications of sunless tanner, but that’s not all. They boast alpha hydroxy acids that not only exfoliate the skin but also help prevent signs of aging.
To buy: $32 for 20 pads, nordstrom.com.
Sandal Rack With Bamboo Accents
Time to break out the summer shoes and store away your boots. Slip up to 10 pairs of sandals or flip-flops into this over-the-door mounted rack, and they’ll be easy to grab as you’re dashing out to the pool or park.
To buy: $13, holdnstorage.com.
