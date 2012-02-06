6 Items to Simplify Your Life

Computer-related eye-strain is a glaring problem. It causes blurred vision and other symptoms for 64 to 90 percent of computer users, according to research by the State University of Optometry in New York City. See clearly now with this site for sore eyes: Leave it up when you’re at your desk; every 20 minutes, your computer will darken for 20 seconds, giving your eyes necessary rest.



See all Daily Finds from this month