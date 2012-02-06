6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Adjustable Cheese Slicer/Planer and Grater
This multitasker works with the greatest of cheese: Twist the handle to the left for a paper-thin shaving of Parmesan; twist it to the right for a thick slice of Swiss. Use the top blade as a grater.
To buy: $15, chefscatalog.com.
Featured February 2012
A Stand For Any Cake
Grandma’s baked goods deserve a showcase. Now you can also give her china the star statement. This 4.5-inch-tall porcelain pedestal turns any standard plate into a cake stand; a curiously strong suction cup holds everything in place.
To buy: $30, fusionbrands.com.
Eva Solo Orchid Pot
Take the guesswork out of watering an orchid with this glazed ceramic pot. Three nylon wicks connected to an outer water chamber, which you fill once a week, let the plant draw what it needs, making this hothouse flower low-maintenance. Also available in black.
To buy: $69, counterpointhome.com.
Coin Storage Coin Bank
A sleek, three-inch tall bank that’s right on the money: Loose change rolls through the slot, but keys stay on the curved top. Great for guys who tend to empty their pockets all over the house.
To buy: $24, emmohome.com.
Performance Shield Cut Resistant Glove
From legendary knife manufacturer Victorinox Swiss Army, these sliceproof polyethylene gloves will protect your digits during your next fight with an unwieldy apple.
To buy: $24.50, swissarmy.com.
Protect Your Vision
Computer-related eye-strain is a glaring problem. It causes blurred vision and other symptoms for 64 to 90 percent of computer users, according to research by the State University of Optometry in New York City. See clearly now with this site for sore eyes: Leave it up when you’re at your desk; every 20 minutes, your computer will darken for 20 seconds, giving your eyes necessary rest.
