6 Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
booninc.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 11 years, has been to make your life easier with smart finds like these.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Protective Bowl Cover

booninc.com

This snug, flexible wrap makes breakable cereal or soup bowls kid-friendly. And a suction-cup base keeps dinner on the table, not the floor. Also available in blue.

To buy: $11, booninc.com.

Featured August 2011

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Lollipop MP3 Speaker

mollaspace.com

Take the tunes anywhere with this lollipop-like device, which plugs into an MP3 player headphone jack. It’s surprisingly powerful—like your Lady Gaga impression. Available in five colors.

To buy: $20, mollaspace.com.

3 of 6

Instant Bib

No need to pack a bib for the all-you-can-eat (or all-your-kid-can-dribble) buffet. This clip transforms any napkin into a shield—one you don’t have to wash. Available in four patterns.

To buy: $12, instabib.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

The Year-Round Sled

hammacher.com

No snow? No problem. Attach ice packs (included) to the bottom of this sled and it glides on grass. When winter returns, take off the packs and head for the hills again.

To buy: $90, hammacher.com.

5 of 6

Life360.com

Life360.com

For kids old enough to have their own smartphones, life360.com shows Big Mother (she’s Big Brother with less time to spare) their location on a real-time map. And a family-alert feature can deliver messages during an emergency, even if cell networks are overloaded.

6 of 6

Cozi.com

Cozi.com

Need a professional assistant? Cozi.com gives you a calendar color-coded by family member, e-mails appointment reminders, remembers your grocery list, suggests recipes, has checklists, and offers a family journal for sharing news and photos.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple