6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Protective Bowl Cover
This snug, flexible wrap makes breakable cereal or soup bowls kid-friendly. And a suction-cup base keeps dinner on the table, not the floor. Also available in blue.
To buy: $11, booninc.com.
Featured August 2011
Lollipop MP3 Speaker
Take the tunes anywhere with this lollipop-like device, which plugs into an MP3 player headphone jack. It’s surprisingly powerful—like your Lady Gaga impression. Available in five colors.
To buy: $20, mollaspace.com.
Instant Bib
No need to pack a bib for the all-you-can-eat (or all-your-kid-can-dribble) buffet. This clip transforms any napkin into a shield—one you don’t have to wash. Available in four patterns.
To buy: $12, instabib.com.
The Year-Round Sled
No snow? No problem. Attach ice packs (included) to the bottom of this sled and it glides on grass. When winter returns, take off the packs and head for the hills again.
To buy: $90, hammacher.com.
Life360.com
For kids old enough to have their own smartphones, life360.com shows Big Mother (she’s Big Brother with less time to spare) their location on a real-time map. And a family-alert feature can deliver messages during an emergency, even if cell networks are overloaded.
Cozi.com
Need a professional assistant? Cozi.com gives you a calendar color-coded by family member, e-mails appointment reminders, remembers your grocery list, suggests recipes, has checklists, and offers a family journal for sharing news and photos.
See all Daily Finds from this month