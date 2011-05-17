6 Items to Simplify Your Life

A free hair-makeover app now lets you see anywhere, anytime (even as you’re sitting in your stylist’s chair!) how you’d look with, say, Jennifer Aniston’s new bob or Blake Lively’s long layers. Just upload a photo of yourself, then pick from the 50 celebrity hairstyles the editors of InStyle have included in this fun app. Get suggestions for styles that are easy to maintain, look best on your face shape, and more. Don’t have a regular salon? The app will recommend one in your area that will turn you into a star. Want even more? Upgrade for $5.99 to access a library of over 200 hairstyles.