6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Basic Moving Labels
Whether you’re moving around the corner or across the country, these clearly labeled stickers will help make finding your packed-up belongings as easy as possible.
To buy: $6 for 25 labels, containerstore.com.
Featured May 2011
Cuff Candleholders
Punch up an outdoor space with unique silicone candleholders: Simply pop a tea light or votive candle into brightly colored foldable sleeves for an instant patio pick-me-up. Available in three colors.
To buy: $5, cb2.com.
Woven Sunflower Basket
Don’t let pesky bugs put a damper on your outdoor dinner party. This bamboo serving dish has an attachable umbrella-like mesh cover that will keep flies from landing on the entrée. Available in blue and red.
To buy: $14, anthropologie.com.
Get a Celebrity Hairstyle
A free hair-makeover app now lets you see anywhere, anytime (even as you’re sitting in your stylist’s chair!) how you’d look with, say, Jennifer Aniston’s new bob or Blake Lively’s long layers. Just upload a photo of yourself, then pick from the 50 celebrity hairstyles the editors of InStyle have included in this fun app. Get suggestions for styles that are easy to maintain, look best on your face shape, and more. Don’t have a regular salon? The app will recommend one in your area that will turn you into a star. Want even more? Upgrade for $5.99 to access a library of over 200 hairstyles.
Great Balls of Wire
Between all of the electronics in your home, loose wires can become a big tangled nuisance. This rubber ball will corral up to five feet of cable in one cheerful spot. Available in six colors.
To buy: $20, sfmoma.org.
How to Tie a Tie
Whether you’re going for a four-in-hand knot or a Windsor, tying the perfect tie takes practice. This app provides an access-it-anywhere step-by-step tutorial on mastering the perfect knot. (Another option: Check out Real Simple’s video on the subject.)
To buy: $1, itunes.com.
