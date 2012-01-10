6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Swoop Storage Bag
Is playtime taking over your family room? Are scattered toys making clean up a hassle? Simply lay down this handy canvas mat and pull the nylon cords to scoop up all those items. Now, even the kids can tidy up in a flash!
To buy: $48, spoonsisters.com.
Featured January 2012
Collapsible Water Bottle
Sip on 16 ounces of ice cold water, then roll up and tuck this reusable (and dishwasher safe!) bottle into your purse for barely-there storage until you fill it up again later.
To buy: $12, momastore.org.
Backup Battery
You know what they say—you should never leave home without cash and a charged cell phone. Attach this solar-powered back-up battery onto your key chain, let the sun work its magic, and give your phone a boost whenever it needs it.
To buy: $36, flight001.com.
Bag Cinch
The days of stale bread and twist ties gone–missing are finally over. These easy-to-store grips tightly seal food so pantry items stay fresher longer.
To buy: $5, oxo.com.
Find Healthy Food Fast
Turn to your iPhone for help with sticking to your 2012 resolutions. This free app lets that healthy-eater locate dining spots that serve nutritious options so there’s no diet sabotage while on the road.
Yoga On-the-Go
If you’re traveling for work or taking long weekend getaways, it's still possible to squeeze in your yoga routine. This handy app is filled with illustrated poses, plus voice and visual instruction guides for taking you through every om-azing move.
To buy: $3, itunes.com.
