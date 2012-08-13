6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple LED Light Solar & USB Rechargeable Collar
A bright idea for late-night dog walkers (if we do say so ourselves). Choose between a constant or flashing light to keep your pet visible even after the sun sets. The collar can be charged either via USB or the attached solar panel. Available in three sizes.
To buy: $15, target.com for stores.
Featured August 2012
Magnetic Ironing Blanket
Wrestling with an unwieldy ironing board can put a wrinkle in your day. Instead, set this heat-resistant magnetic pad on top of your washer or dryer for a more seamless (and steady) ironing experience.
To buy: $15, improvementscatalog.com.
Pendaflex Divide-It-Up File Folder
Moonlight as the family event planner? Thought so. With three interior compartments (each with its own tab), this folder organizes everything from travel documents to school schedules.
To buy: $14 for 24, staples.com.
Drinklip Portable Cup Holder
Attach this to the edge of any piece of furniture and you’ll have a dedicated place for your drink. It’s a lifesaver when your desk is cluttered—or when you don’t want to leave a coffee-cup ring on the coffee table.
To buy: $20, amazon.com.
Social Media Dashboard
Why is it so easy to post a video to Facebook but so annoying to change your password? This site helps you perform “simple” actions on popular social networks: Select what you want to do from a drop-down menu (edit e-mail address, reset privacy settings), then choose the site (LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest, and 10 others), and presto chango! You’re sent directly to the right page to make the update.
Vintage Photo Editor and Sharer
Don’t wait until the next family reunion to share all those great old photos. Use your smartphone’s camera to take individual pictures of them and this app will do the rest. First it improves the clarity and color of your vintage pics. Then it automatically sends electronic copies to its site, 1000memories.com, so you can share them virtually with relatives and friends.
