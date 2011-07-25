6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Twist Assist Jar Opener
From running a jar under hot water to using a non-skid rubber pad, nothing seems to loosen that stubborn lid. Before you throw in the towel, reach for this tool, which suctions onto lids and locks, making it easy to break through just about any safety seal.
To buy: $7, containerstore.com.
Featured August 2011
Mini Travel Towel
Simply soak one tablet in a small amount of water and, in a matter of seconds, it turns into a towel for washing your face or cleaning up a spill while on the go.
To buy: $7.50 for eight, spoonsisters.com.
Avocado Cuber
Whether it’s adding delicious toppings to salads or prepping your favorite dip, this gadget makes the work a whole lot easier. Simply press, twist, and lift to create perfect cubes of avocado.
To buy: $15, williams-sonoma.com.
Reusable Lunch Box
Brown bagging it is so last year. This reusable lunch box is neatly divided into five sections and includes an 8-ounce drink bottle, which makes it easy to enjoy a healthy, balanced meal while on the road.
To buy: $25, landofnod.com.
Freezable Carrier
Whether you’re heading to a BYOB restaurant or a backyard barbecue, tote your beverage of choice in a bag that’ll keep it chilled the whole way there.
To buy: $10, amazon.com.
Neighbors by White Pages
If you’re hosting a block party, then it’s easier than ever to spread the word. This convenient new tool lets you enter your address, select neighbors from the map, send online invitations, and track RSVP’s all on one site.
