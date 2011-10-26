6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Travel Shoe Bag
Even if you’re limited on luggage space, you can still separate those clean, crisp garments from the shoes you’ve been traipsing around town in. Slip them into these lightweight packing cubes to keep dirt and odors separate from clean clothes.
To buy: $15 for two, greatusefullstuff.com.
Featured November 2011
Tea Bag Buddy
This handy silicone lid, which has grooves to prevent the tea bag from falling into the cup, not only keeps your brew covered while it steeps, but its deep well also acts as a convenient way to hold the used tea bag.
To buy: $6, primulaproducts.com.
Collapsible Lunch Box
This innovative food carrier is large enough to bring leftovers for lunch, but also folds down to hold a snack-sized portion as well. When you’re done, flatten the container and toss it into your bag.
To buy: $30, paper-source.com.
Pop-N-Go Scarf
Unpredictable weather can spoil your salon-perfect hairstyle. Keep this water-repellant scarf in your purse at all times and you’ll keep locks frizz-free.
To buy: $30, buypopngo.com.
Bobble Brush
When was the last time you really washed that water bottle sitting on your desk? Give those containers a deep clean with this flexible brush designed to fit in and around the hard-to-reach curves on narrow containers.
To buy: $4, waterbobble.com.
iTriage
Feeling under the weather? This free symptom checker not only provides clear and concise information about what might be wrong, but it also gives turn-by-turn directions to the nearest medical facilities.
See all Daily Finds from this month