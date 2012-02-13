6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Chef’s Basting Set
This no-mess silicone-brush-and-glass-bowl duo lets you baste your turkey, not the inside of your oven. The brush’s handle acts as a dropper: Squeeze it once to absorb the liquid, then again to release as you baste.
To buy: $20, prepara.com.
Featured February 2012
Bite-Sized Food Cutter
From a grilled cheese sandwich to blueberry pancakes, this compact kitchen tool makes it easy to cut nearly any food into fun, bite-sized pieces your kids will love.
To buy: $13, funbites.com.
Tether
Turn to this dishwashing savior when it's time to clean those stems. These purple plastic rods slide over the dishwasher post, clasp onto stems of glasses, and keep them in place during the wash cycle.
To buy: $8 for four, quirky.com.
Stair Crunch Can
Long gone are the days of boxes being left on the stairs just waiting to be tipped over. This conveniently shaped container is perfectly designed for sitting on stairs and collecting laundry, balls, books, and more.
To buy: $13, containerstore.com.
Peas USB Hub
Give your desktop a dose of color while charging up to four electronics at once with this fun–shaped USB hub.
To buy: $32, momastore.org.
TV Show Recommendations
Die-hard Curb Your Enthusiasm fans might be a little grumpy over their show’s indeterminate hiatuses. Here’s a way to channel that frustration: Type the name of a favorite TV program into this site’s search box to get a list of shows with similar attributes, such as “comedy” and “awkward situations.” (Up All Night, an 88 percent match, should renew enthusiasm in no time.)
See all Daily Finds from this month