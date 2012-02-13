6 Items to Simplify Your Life

Die-hard Curb Your Enthusiasm fans might be a little grumpy over their show’s indeterminate hiatuses. Here’s a way to channel that frustration: Type the name of a favorite TV program into this site’s search box to get a list of shows with similar attributes, such as “comedy” and “awkward situations.” (Up All Night, an 88 percent match, should renew enthusiasm in no time.)



