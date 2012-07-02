6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Hand-Lettered All Out of Pad
List-making just got a whole lot easier. Simply hang this premade list on the refrigerator and check off each item as it needs replacing. If a favorite product (chocolate chip granola bars, perhaps?) isn’t included, use the extra space to write it in. Magnet included.
To buy: $6.50, knockknockstuff.com.
Featured July 2012
Ouchlet Outlet Covers
The secret to preventing tiny fingers from getting big boo-boos is by bandaging (er…covering) outlets.
To buy: $6, fredflare.com.
Universal Baby Bottle and Sippy Cup Organizer
If there’s a new baby in the household, chances are you have a lot more items on counters, in cabinets, and in the fridge. This space-saving adjustable organizer stores up to 12 baby bottles and sippy cups, making it easy to load and dispense items.
To buy: $25, prkproductsinc.com.
Chalkboard Labels
Looking for a creative way to identify favors or homemade goodies? These hand-cut chalkboard stickers are a beautiful (and reusable!) solution for popping on jars of jams, pickles, or sauces.
To buy: $10 for 12, williams-sonoma.com.
Safety On the Go
Accidents happen, and this free app from the American Red Cross will make sure you’re prepared for whatever comes your way. Simple step-by-step instructions show you how to treat common first-aid mishaps and, if the situation calls for professional care, you can be sure help is on the way. Plus, the emergency button makes it easy to call 9-1-1 at any time.
Bargain Shopping
Coupon clippers, you’re in luck. Browse RetailMeNot’s free app to search for discounts from both online and in-store retailers, or search for a particular coupon and redeem it directly from your phone at checkout.
See all Daily Finds from this month