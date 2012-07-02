6 Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Real Simple's mission, through its 12 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Hand-Lettered All Out of Pad

List-making just got a whole lot easier. Simply hang this premade list on the refrigerator and check off each item as it needs replacing. If a favorite product (chocolate chip granola bars, perhaps?) isn’t included, use the extra space to write it in. Magnet included.

To buy: $6.50, knockknockstuff.com.

Featured July 2012

Ouchlet Outlet Covers

fredflare.com

The secret to preventing tiny fingers from getting big boo-boos is by bandaging (er…covering) outlets.

To buy: $6, fredflare.com.

Universal Baby Bottle and Sippy Cup Organizer

prkproductsinc.com

If there’s a new baby in the household, chances are you have a lot more items on counters, in cabinets, and in the fridge. This space-saving adjustable organizer stores up to 12 baby bottles and sippy cups, making it easy to load and dispense items.

To buy: $25, prkproductsinc.com.

Chalkboard Labels

williams-sonoma.com.

Looking for a creative way to identify favors or homemade goodies? These hand-cut chalkboard stickers are a beautiful (and reusable!) solution for popping on jars of jams, pickles, or sauces.

To buy: $10 for 12, williams-sonoma.com.

Safety On the Go

itunes.com

Accidents happen, and this free app from the American Red Cross will make sure you’re prepared for whatever comes your way. Simple step-by-step instructions show you how to treat common first-aid mishaps and, if the situation calls for professional care, you can be sure help is on the way. Plus, the emergency button makes it easy to call 9-1-1 at any time.

Bargain Shopping

itunes.com

Coupon clippers, you’re in luck. Browse RetailMeNot’s free app to search for discounts from both online and in-store retailers, or search for a particular coupon and redeem it directly from your phone at checkout.

By Real Simple