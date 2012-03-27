6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Cheese Keeper
Store this food-safe clay slice in an airtight container with cheddar, Swiss, or any other cheese to help regulate the moisture and keep leftovers fresh.
To buy: $15, uncommongoods.com.
Bottle Protector
There’s no use crying over spilled…Chardonnay. With this protective and absorbent bag, you can travel with a bottle of Pinot (Hostess gift? Check.) while keeping your luggage safe from spills.
To buy: $4, containerstore.com.
Vault Stackable Storage
No space on the vanity to house all of your diamonds and pearls? Turn to this three-tier stackable storage vessel that’s created for keeping rings inside and bracelets, bangles, and watches on the outside.
To buy: $20, umbra.com.
Numberclips
A spin on the go-to office organizing accessory. Keep important paperwork together and in order with these paper clips created in fun numerical shapes.
To buy: $5, momastore.org.
Wine Stacker
One bottle, two bottles, ten bottles—oh my! Put these bright rubber stackers to work keeping the wine collection organized and stored high–and out of harm's way.
To buy: $17, pylones-usa.com.
Commuter’s Alarm Clock
Catch some zzz’s on the train ride home without worrying about missing your stop. It's simple: Select your destination and this handy app’s GPS will track your route and set off an alarm when the train’s approaching your stop.
To buy: $1, itunes.com.
