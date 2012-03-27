6 Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
uncommongoods.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 12 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Cheese Keeper

uncommongoods.com

Store this food-safe clay slice in an airtight container with cheddar, Swiss, or any other cheese to help regulate the moisture and keep leftovers fresh.

To buy: $15, uncommongoods.com.

Featured March 2012

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Bottle Protector

containerstore.com

There’s no use crying over spilled…Chardonnay. With this protective and absorbent bag, you can travel with a bottle of Pinot (Hostess gift? Check.) while keeping your luggage safe from spills.

To buy: $4, containerstore.com.

3 of 6

Vault Stackable Storage

umbra.com

No space on the vanity to house all of your diamonds and pearls? Turn to this three-tier stackable storage vessel that’s created for keeping rings inside and bracelets, bangles, and watches on the outside.

To buy: $20, umbra.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Numberclips

momastore.org

A spin on the go-to office organizing accessory. Keep important paperwork together and in order with these paper clips created in fun numerical shapes.

To buy: $5, momastore.org.

5 of 6

Wine Stacker

pylones-usa.com

One bottle, two bottles, ten bottles—oh my! Put these bright rubber stackers to work keeping the wine collection organized and stored high–and out of harm's way.

To buy: $17, pylones-usa.com.

6 of 6

Commuter’s Alarm Clock

itunes.com

Catch some zzz’s on the train ride home without worrying about missing your stop. It's simple: Select your destination and this handy app’s GPS will track your route and set off an alarm when the train’s approaching your stop.

To buy: $1, itunes.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple