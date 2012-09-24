6 Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
shopterrain.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 12 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Birch Bark Strips

shopterrain.com

If you want to add rustic charm to your fall tabletop, wrap plain votives with these strips of birch bark.

To buy: $10 for six, shopterrain.com.

Featured October 2012

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Eyn for iPhone

eynproducts.com

Thanks to a hinged back, this handy case protects your iPhone while also concealing cash and bank cards in one safe place.

To buy: $30, eynproducts.com.

3 of 6

Matryoshka M-Cups

momastore.org

A set of standard-sized measuring cups that are easy to store (they stack together) and look pretty sitting on the kitchen countertop when not at work.


To buy: $12, momastore.org.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Pen Zen

quirky.com

This clever desktop unit is designed to elegantly store pens and other supplies. The magnetic sides provide extra storage for the smaller accessories (paperclips, staples, binder clips) so you can bring order to your office once and for all.

To buy: $20, quirky.com.

5 of 6

Halloween Spider Large Pumpkin Stand

tag2u.com

No time to carve? No problem. Spruce up your front door décor by simply displaying your pumpkin on this festive wrought iron stand.

To buy: $25, tag2u.com.

6 of 6

Share Photos

itunes.com

Use this free photo sharing app to pick and choose who can view your photos. Now grandma and grandpa will get the play-by-play without overrunning your social network with pictures of Junior’s soccer game.


See all Daily Finds from this month

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple