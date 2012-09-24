6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Birch Bark Strips
If you want to add rustic charm to your fall tabletop, wrap plain votives with these strips of birch bark.
To buy: $10 for six, shopterrain.com.
Featured October 2012
Eyn for iPhone
Thanks to a hinged back, this handy case protects your iPhone while also concealing cash and bank cards in one safe place.
To buy: $30, eynproducts.com.
Matryoshka M-Cups
A set of standard-sized measuring cups that are easy to store (they stack together) and look pretty sitting on the kitchen countertop when not at work.
To buy: $12, momastore.org.
Pen Zen
This clever desktop unit is designed to elegantly store pens and other supplies. The magnetic sides provide extra storage for the smaller accessories (paperclips, staples, binder clips) so you can bring order to your office once and for all.
To buy: $20, quirky.com.
Halloween Spider Large Pumpkin Stand
No time to carve? No problem. Spruce up your front door décor by simply displaying your pumpkin on this festive wrought iron stand.
To buy: $25, tag2u.com.
Share Photos
Use this free photo sharing app to pick and choose who can view your photos. Now grandma and grandpa will get the play-by-play without overrunning your social network with pictures of Junior’s soccer game.
See all Daily Finds from this month