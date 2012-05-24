6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Whale Pail
Bathtime clean up always a drag? Enter this whale-shaped pail, which makes scooping up small toys fun and easy. Once you're done, simply suction the tool to the wall and let the water slowly drain out.
To buy: $20, oxo.com.
Featured June 2012
Push Pan
This no-spring version of the loose-bottom pan makes it a cinch to create perfect quiches, cakes, and tarts without the hassle of lining a baking pan and shimmying your goodies out. The silicone seal prevents batter from leaking during filling and, once it's cooled, helps guide (or pop!) the baked delight right out of the mold.
To buy: $25, kuhnrikon.com.
Steve Raichlen Best of Barbecue Ultimate Luma Tongs With Grab-Light
Another smart tool that will take the stress out of hosting a summertime bash that runs overtime? These tongs feature a small halogen flashlight that shines a bright beam of light onto the grill, so you can barbecue safely after dark.
To buy: $19, amazon.com.
AppleCore
From slim earbud wires to bulky kitchen appliance cords, this spool-like organizer was made to keep any cord size in order. Available in multiple sizes and colors.
To buy: Starting at $2, apple-cores.com.
Beeswax Rocket
Perfect for renters (or decorators who change their minds a lot!), these colorful hooks can hold up to 10 pounds without damaging walls with holes. Simply stick the hook to any non-porous surface, hang, remove, and reuse.
To buy: $7, um-brands.com.
Fuelmyroute.com
With gas prices sky-high, fueling up can feel like highway robbery. Save some money by checking out this website. After selecting a grade of gas and your starting and ending locations, this site will generate the cheapest fuel prices along your route. You can even specify how far off course (anywhere from half a mile to three miles) you’re willing to travel for gas. The tool can save you as much as 30 cents a gallon. Now, that’s a reason to feel pumped.
See all Daily Finds from this month