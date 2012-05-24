6 Items to Simplify Your Life

With gas prices sky-high, fueling up can feel like highway robbery. Save some money by checking out this website. After selecting a grade of gas and your starting and ending locations, this site will generate the cheapest fuel prices along your route. You can even specify how far off course (anywhere from half a mile to three miles) you’re willing to travel for gas. The tool can save you as much as 30 cents a gallon. Now, that’s a reason to feel pumped.



