6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Magnetic Cap Pen
New school year means new and improved desk supplies. The cap on this sleek rollerball pen magnetically attaches to the opposite end, so you’ll never be hunting around for that missing top again.
To buy: $24, momastore.org.
MYKEY Flash Drive
How many times have you misplaced that flash drive when you really need it? Attach this uniquely shaped gadget to your keychain for around the clock access to all of your important documents.
To buy: $30, flight001.com.
3-Basket Shower Caddy
Finding storage space in the tub can be a major challenge. Hang this three-tiered caddy with built-in drainage holes over your showerhead to keep items separated and well-organized.
To buy: $15, containerstore.com.
Pivot Power Surge Protector
Dorm dwellers, rejoice: Fit up to six various shaped plugs into this flexible power strip that not only offers rock-solid protection, but also bends to maneuver around furniture. Also available in white.
To buy: $30, quirky.com.
Find a Bathroom Fast
If you're out and about and someone's really gotta go, this free app will direct you to the nearest (and cleanest) public restroom.
Stay Hydrated
The summer heat can beat even the most diligent water guzzlers. Prevent dehydration with this handy app, which helps determine how much water your body needs and tracks your consumption to make sure you’re meeting your daily quota.
To buy: $1, itunes.com.
