6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Popware for Pets Collapsible Travel Cup With Bottle Holder
Embarking on a walk? Clip Popware for Pets’ collapsible cup (with a loop to hold a small water bottle) onto Buddy’s leash. Then serve a roadside drink. Good human.
To buy: $10, wag.com.
Featured October 2011
Orka Ceramic Folding Paring Knife
The handle on this stronger-than-steel paring knife by Mastrad converts to a cover for the blade when not in use, so it’s drawer- and finger-friendly.
To buy: $25, distinctive-decor.com.
Architec Housewares Recipes Rock
The magnetic stand and the metal ball keep any single-sheet recipe (torn from a magazine or printed from your computer) upright and easy to read. Plus, it eats up precious little counter space.
To buy: $10, thekitchenstore.com.
Measure Mill
The detachable mini measuring cup on the bottom of this Joanna Clark mill catches pepper (or salt) as you grind it. Do your sautéed greens need exactly one teaspoon? No sweat.
To buy: $22, momastore.org.
Whichbook.net
You’ve devoured The Hunger Games, and now your appetite is whetted for more. This site suggests titles (many of them lesser-known) based on your specifications: funny or serious? Larger-than-life or down-to-earth? And it includes links to buy or borrow. You could also use it to dig up a unique gift for your favorite bookworm.
Make Emergency Breakthroughs
Download this free app to select numbers that will ring on your cell even when it’s in silent mode. Perfect for the babysitter’s number when you’re out at a movie. Or your sister’s, if she’s in labor while you’re at yoga. (Namaste. It’s a girl!)
