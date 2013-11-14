6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Gift Box Briefcase
An all-in-one paperless kit, including 10 boxes in two sizes with colorful patterned lids (plus tissue paper), is heaven for those who cringe at the thought of wrap scraps and tape slivers.
To buy: $69, erincondren.com.
Featured November 2013
Upcycled Drawstring Bags
Pretty cotton pouches are ideal for impossible-to-wrap items, like stuffed animals. And they can be used again and again.
To buy: $16, chewingthecud.com.
Wine Tote
A slim, structured canvas wine sack, complete with an outside pocket to hold a corkscrew, needs nothing but a bit of leftover ribbon to make a bottle feel special.
To buy: $20, crateandbarrel.com.
Small Variety Packs
Pop-up card-stock boxes come in a range of tasteful designs that are perfect for doing a quick wrapping job. Simply slip jewelry, gift cards, party favors, and more inside the box, then seal and go.
To buy: $14 for three, branchandcotton.com.
Kraft Paper Tube
Handmade cardboard canisters turn tiny gifts into treasures. They’re cute on their own—or add effortless sparkle with a gold-foil gift label.
To buy: $2.50, sparkleandposy.com.
Gift Wrapping Tutorials
Need help wrapping a gift that even Santa’s elves would have trouble with? Measure the box in question using your smartphone, and this helpful app not only estimates the amount of ribbon and wrapping paper needed but also provides step-by-step instructions, so you can do a perfect wrapping job on that not-so-perfect box.
To buy: $2, itunes.com.
