6 Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Real Simple’s mission, through its 11 years, has been to make your life easier with smart finds like these.
1 of 6

Laundry Marker

Put that regular Sharpie down. If your kids are headed to camp, use this made-for-laundry marker to easily label their clothing.

To buy: $1.50, containerstore.com.

Featured July 2011

2 of 6

Tie-Not Water Balloon Filler and Tying Tool

Prepare to have some backup for this year’s family reunion water balloon relay races. This cool water tool attaches to a standard garden hose to quickly fill and tie balloon after balloon.

To buy: $10, vat19.com.

3 of 6

GasBuddy

Don’t leave home without it! This easy-to-use free app helps you navigate your way to cheaper gas prices, so you can enjoy a more affordable road trip.

4 of 6

Magic Milk Straws

Getting the kids to drink milk just got a whole lot easier. These fun lactose- and gluten-free straws pack bold flavor into every sip. Available in four flavors.

To buy: $13 for 24 straws, amazon.com.

5 of 6

Floating Playing Cards

Dive into a fun game of Go Fish while cooling off from the hot summer sun. These 54 cards aren’t just waterproof, they also float.

To buy: $15, spoonsisters.com.

6 of 6

Multi-Time Triple Timer

Cooking up a storm for your next big barbecue? With three timers built into this one clever gadget, you can keep track of everything on your stove.

To buy: $15, bedbathandbeyond.com.

