6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Laundry Marker
Put that regular Sharpie down. If your kids are headed to camp, use this made-for-laundry marker to easily label their clothing.
To buy: $1.50, containerstore.com.
Featured July 2011
Tie-Not Water Balloon Filler and Tying Tool
Prepare to have some backup for this year’s family reunion water balloon relay races. This cool water tool attaches to a standard garden hose to quickly fill and tie balloon after balloon.
To buy: $10, vat19.com.
GasBuddy
Don’t leave home without it! This easy-to-use free app helps you navigate your way to cheaper gas prices, so you can enjoy a more affordable road trip.
Magic Milk Straws
Getting the kids to drink milk just got a whole lot easier. These fun lactose- and gluten-free straws pack bold flavor into every sip. Available in four flavors.
To buy: $13 for 24 straws, amazon.com.
Floating Playing Cards
Dive into a fun game of Go Fish while cooling off from the hot summer sun. These 54 cards aren’t just waterproof, they also float.
To buy: $15, spoonsisters.com.
Multi-Time Triple Timer
Cooking up a storm for your next big barbecue? With three timers built into this one clever gadget, you can keep track of everything on your stove.
To buy: $15, bedbathandbeyond.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month