6 Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Real Simple’s mission, through its 11 years, has been to make your life easier with smart finds like these.
Patriotic Starburst Kit

Add some flair overhead to next weekend’s Fourth of July festivities. This do-it-yourself kit comes with precut red, white, and blue paper strips and string for hanging up to six starbursts.

To buy: $14, paper-source.com.

Featured June 2011

Easy-as-Pie Can Opener

The ergonomic design of this manual model increases your leverage, letting you crack open a can with 50 percent less effort—and less chance of injury: The edge of the lid comes out smooth, not jagged.

To buy: $20, surlatable.com.

Adjustable Hot Sauce

Some like it hot. Some like it so hot their mouths smoke. This one sauce will ignite everyone’s taste buds: A twist of the cap turns the heat from feisty to five-alarm.

To buy: $10 for 7.8 ounces, davesgourmet.com.

Umbrella Stand

This high-design plastic stand keeps up to 20 stick umbrellas standing eagerly at the front door, so you’ll always be prepared for a summer soaker.

To buy: $35, momastore.org.

Ebookfling.com

Lend and borrow thousands of electronic books just as you do your favorite tattered paperbacks.

To buy: $2 for each 14-day loan and free if you make your own e-book purchases available to others.

My Insurance Attendant

Upload snapshots of both sides of your health, dental, and life-insurance cards to this app and keep all those important numbers handy without stuffing your wallet.

To buy: $2, Android Market, market.android.com.

