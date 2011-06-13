6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Patriotic Starburst Kit
Add some flair overhead to next weekend’s Fourth of July festivities. This do-it-yourself kit comes with precut red, white, and blue paper strips and string for hanging up to six starbursts.
To buy: $14, paper-source.com.
Featured June 2011
Easy-as-Pie Can Opener
The ergonomic design of this manual model increases your leverage, letting you crack open a can with 50 percent less effort—and less chance of injury: The edge of the lid comes out smooth, not jagged.
To buy: $20, surlatable.com.
Adjustable Hot Sauce
Some like it hot. Some like it so hot their mouths smoke. This one sauce will ignite everyone’s taste buds: A twist of the cap turns the heat from feisty to five-alarm.
To buy: $10 for 7.8 ounces, davesgourmet.com.
Umbrella Stand
This high-design plastic stand keeps up to 20 stick umbrellas standing eagerly at the front door, so you’ll always be prepared for a summer soaker.
To buy: $35, momastore.org.
Ebookfling.com
Lend and borrow thousands of electronic books just as you do your favorite tattered paperbacks.
To buy: $2 for each 14-day loan and free if you make your own e-book purchases available to others.
My Insurance Attendant
Upload snapshots of both sides of your health, dental, and life-insurance cards to this app and keep all those important numbers handy without stuffing your wallet.
To buy: $2, Android Market, market.android.com.
