6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Removable Chalkboard Wallies
Transform nearly any surface into a space that’s ideal for list-making (or doodling!) with these removable and adhesive 9 by 11-inch chalkboard panels.
To buy: $20 for four panels, paper-source.com.
Featured August 2012
Cable Twisters
Feeling out of control with all of the cords hanging around your desktop? Neatly tame the chaos and safely store multiple wires together with these flexible spiral-shaped bungees.
To buy: $10 for three, containerstore.com.
Pin Table
Take your entertaining to a whole new level—literally. Whether you’re on grass, sand, or dirt, this wooden table stakes directly into the ground so guests can have an instant, sturdy tabletop away. Stands 26½ inches tall and available in five colors.
To buy: $130, aplusrstore.com.
Microegg
Sick of the egg always falling out of the sandwich? Use this no-fuss bread shaped mold to create your own egg sandwich in 60 seconds. Simply crack the egg, heat it up, and—voila—a fluffy and perfectly-shaped breakfast sandwich in no time.
To buy: $10, casabella.com.
EZ Towels
When you have a family to pack for, even a weekend trip can seem overwhelming. Save a few inches of luggage space with this easy-to-tote tube, which comes with 10 compressed towels measuring 9 by 10-inches each.
To buy: $6, flight001.com.
Unroll.me
You’ve got [too much] mail! Ever wonder how you managed to get so many emails from people you’ve never met or stores you’ve never even shopped in? Thanks to this free service, you can quickly unsubscribe from unwanted email subscriptions and organize the rest of your mail into an easy-to-manage daily digest.
