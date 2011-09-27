6 Items to Simplify Your Life

Pop quiz: If you run an eight-minute mile, which song will keep you on pace—the classic 80s hit “Take on Me” or Coldplay’s “Viva la Vida”? Check this website and—A-ha!—there’s your answer. When you type in how long it takes you to run a mile on jog.fm, you get a playlist of songs with the right number of beats per minute. Download the list on iTunes, and baby, you were “Born to Run” (best for a 10-minute mile, by the way).



