6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Belt Loopy
Pants have slots for loose belt ends; dresses just leave you hanging. This bendable strip (think tough twist tie) keeps straps in line and comes in multiple colors, from neutrals to metallics (with or without bling).
To buy: $12 to $15 for four, beltloopy.com.
Featured October 2011
Standing Brush Set
Fold down the top of this limited-edition cosmetic bag to make an upright holder for the five face and eye brushes that come with it. When you’re ready to hit the road, zip it up and zip away.
To buy: $25, sephora.com.
Box Cutter
The retractable ceramic blade makes quick work of packing tape and cardboard—but not your fingers, because the hook-shaped handle keeps them out of harm’s way.
To buy: $20, sliceproducts.com.
The Mod Mobile Auto Trash
This durable sack—available in nearly 100 patterns—holds on-the-road rubbish so it doesn’t drive you crazy. Just wrap the strap around a headrest.
To buy: $20, amazon.com.
Take a Movie Break
This free app lets you know when to make a beeline for the bathroom during a movie without missing major plot points. Your phone vibrates at “go” time and tells you how long the break will last. It also summarizes what you missed. (From Bridesmaids: “Cut to Annie at Ted’s place. She invites him to the wedding. He rudely says no.”)
Music for Your Run
Pop quiz: If you run an eight-minute mile, which song will keep you on pace—the classic 80s hit “Take on Me” or Coldplay’s “Viva la Vida”? Check this website and—A-ha!—there’s your answer. When you type in how long it takes you to run a mile on jog.fm, you get a playlist of songs with the right number of beats per minute. Download the list on iTunes, and baby, you were “Born to Run” (best for a 10-minute mile, by the way).
