6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Wine Tote Sling
Now you can toss a bottle of Chardonnay over your shoulder as you head out to a picnic or concert in the park. This insulated, easy-to-strap-on sling leaves your hands free for your picnic basket, blanket, chairs, cooler. . . .
To buy: $16, shopkirdevries.com.
Saddle Lite Card Case
No more fumbling through a bulky wallet: Prioritize your plastic in a slim holster that will keep your six most-swiped credit cards secure and in place with its elastic belly-band strap.
To buy: $10, uncommongoods.com.
Sparrow Clips
Drying time just got a whole lot more colorful. These cheerful sparrow clothespins sweep in to perk up a mundane household chore.
To buy: $8 for 12, crateandbarrel.com.
Fashion Emergency Kit
Missing button? No problem. Lint buildup? Don’t sweat it. Stash this mini-kit in your glove compartment or desk drawer so you’re armed and ready for the next fashion emergency.
To buy: $7, seejanework.com.
Home Improvement Helper
You have pictures to hang but no bubble level bar or ruler to make sure you hang them right? Find those and three other DIY essentials (a surface level, plumb bob, and protractor) in an all-in-one app handy for the weekend projects you want to tackle this season.
To buy: $2, itunes.com.
Lemon Cover Stretch Wraps
The next time you’re looking for a splash of lemon juice sans the seeds, turn to these disposable cotton covers. Built to fit over a half or quartered lemon and guaranteed to keep slippery pits from flying out.
To buy: $4 for 12, surlatable.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month