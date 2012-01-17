6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Apple Tool
This one tool cores, peels, and slices your Granny Smiths, so baking is as easy as you-know-what.
To buy: $9, surlatable.com.
Highlighter Pencils
Unlike finicky markers, these neon pencils never bleed, and they last a really long time—which means you won’t miss another bright idea.
To buy: $1 each, greenapplesupply.com.
Tovolo Easy Prep Quick Mixer
If whipping creams whips you into a frenzy, try this mini (10-inch) hand mixer. It creates a pillowy topping in a mere 30 seconds.
To buy: $14.50, kitchenappliancesstore.com.
USB Desktop Windmill Fan
Talk about one cool customer: Plug this sleek fan into your computer’s USB port and your overheated office won’t feel so oppressive.
To buy: $18, flapplesfun.com.
Photos in a Flash
Impatient shutterbugs, rejoice. This easy-to-use app automatically sends your cell-phone photos to your home and work computers, laptop, and iPad, so you never have to fumble with a cable.
Pet Symptom Checker
When Fido is feeling under the weather, use this handy interactive tool as a resource before calling the vet. Simply choose your pet’s symptoms and you’ll be able to access a list of possible ailments.
