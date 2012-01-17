6 Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Levi Brown
Real Simple’s mission, through its 11 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Apple Tool

This one tool cores, peels, and slices your Granny Smiths, so baking is as easy as you-know-what.

To buy: $9, surlatable.com.

Featured January 2012

Highlighter Pencils

Unlike finicky markers, these neon pencils never bleed, and they last a really long time—which means you won’t miss another bright idea.

To buy: $1 each, greenapplesupply.com.

Tovolo Easy Prep Quick Mixer

If whipping creams whips you into a frenzy, try this mini (10-inch) hand mixer. It creates a pillowy topping in a mere 30 seconds.

To buy: $14.50, kitchenappliancesstore.com.

USB Desktop Windmill Fan

Talk about one cool customer: Plug this sleek fan into your computer’s USB port and your overheated office won’t feel so oppressive.

To buy: $18, flapplesfun.com.

Photos in a Flash

Impatient shutterbugs, rejoice. This easy-to-use app automatically sends your cell-phone photos to your home and work computers, laptop, and iPad, so you never have to fumble with a cable.

Pet Symptom Checker

When Fido is feeling under the weather, use this handy interactive tool as a resource before calling the vet. Simply choose your pet’s symptoms and you’ll be able to access a list of possible ailments.

By Real Simple