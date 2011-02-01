6 Problem-Solvers

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
dailygrommet.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 10 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
1 of 6

Joseph Joseph Double Dish

dailygrommet.com

Edamame pods, pistachio shells, olive pits: There’s never an acceptable spot for tossing them. The three pockets on this space-saving double dish are made for stashing.

To buy: $18, josephjoseph.com.

2 of 6

Happy Socks

delight.com

There’s nothing worse than stuffing your feet into boots and then realizing your socks made a complete 180-degree shift. Cotton socks with no-seam toes will guarantee happy feet. Available in three bright colors.

To buy: $10.50 a pair, delight.com.

3 of 6

Seat-Back iPad Case

James Wojcik

Slip this adjustable case onto a front-seat headrest and backseat passengers will have first-row access to entertainment. (Riding shotgun just lost its cachet.)

To buy: $50, griffintechnology.com.

4 of 6

Pinch-and-Pour Prep Bowls

James Wojcik

Give these nifty rubber-and-plastic nesting bowls a slight squeeze to form a spout that makes transferring wet ingredients as easy as (store-bought) pie. Sold in sets of four, from mini to medium-size. In five colors.

To buy: $15, amazon.com.

5 of 6

Peeler Gloves

cooperhewittshop.org

Bright multipurpose kitchen gloves can tackle the toughest fruit and vegetable skins. With their nubby surface, they make cleaning and scrubbing a cinch—and your peeler obsolete.

To buy: $16, cooperhewittshop.org.

6 of 6

Automatic Letter Opener

kikkerlandshop.com

Zippppppp… and just like that all of your mail is opened. This battery-operated electric opener will save you time and paper cuts.

To buy: $15, kikkerlandshop.com.

By Real Simple