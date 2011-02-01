6 Problem-Solvers
Joseph Joseph Double Dish
Edamame pods, pistachio shells, olive pits: There’s never an acceptable spot for tossing them. The three pockets on this space-saving double dish are made for stashing.
To buy: $18, josephjoseph.com.
Happy Socks
There’s nothing worse than stuffing your feet into boots and then realizing your socks made a complete 180-degree shift. Cotton socks with no-seam toes will guarantee happy feet. Available in three bright colors.
To buy: $10.50 a pair, delight.com.
Seat-Back iPad Case
Slip this adjustable case onto a front-seat headrest and backseat passengers will have first-row access to entertainment. (Riding shotgun just lost its cachet.)
To buy: $50, griffintechnology.com.
Pinch-and-Pour Prep Bowls
Give these nifty rubber-and-plastic nesting bowls a slight squeeze to form a spout that makes transferring wet ingredients as easy as (store-bought) pie. Sold in sets of four, from mini to medium-size. In five colors.
To buy: $15, amazon.com.
Peeler Gloves
Bright multipurpose kitchen gloves can tackle the toughest fruit and vegetable skins. With their nubby surface, they make cleaning and scrubbing a cinch—and your peeler obsolete.
To buy: $16, cooperhewittshop.org.
Automatic Letter Opener
Zippppppp… and just like that all of your mail is opened. This battery-operated electric opener will save you time and paper cuts.
To buy: $15, kikkerlandshop.com.
