6 Items to Simplify Your Life

Updated August 29, 2014
Real Simple’s mission, through its 12 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Smart Mirror

Applying make-up on-the-go is simple if you have the right accessories. Attach this razor-thin adjustable mirror to the back of your smartphone and you can apply eyeliner or lip gloss with a little more ease.

To buy: $10, zadroinc.com.

Citrus Spritzer

Tired of cutting and squeezing lemons and limes? You’re in luck: Pop this plastic nozzle into your favorite citrus fruit and you can get a fresh-squeezed dressing in no time.

To buy: $4, quirky.com.

Eyeglass Case

Here’s an eye-opening idea: Strap this handy nylon case around your e-reader or on the visor of your car, so your glasses will always be on hand when you need them most.

To buy: $22, spoonsisters.com.

Soap Holder

Say goodbye to the days of the wet (icky) soap dish. This sleek bathroom tool’s powerful suction cup suspends soap in mid-air, preventing it from liquefying in a puddle of water.

To buy: $10, kikkerland.com.

Scissor Tape Dispenser

Gift wrapping just got a whole lot easier. This scissor and tape combo will save you from fumbling between the two tools, and have you wrapping like a professional in no time.

To buy: $12, paper-source.com.

To-Do List Generator

A pretty to-do list makes you want to complete your tasks. This minimalist app turns list making into a relaxing form of art thanks to its ultra-smooth interface and its heat-map inspired design (items at the top of your list are orange, items at the bottom are yellow). Swipe right to check off an item, swipe left to delete one, pinch to close the list, pull down to create a new one, or tap and hold to reorder your tasks. Getting organized has never been this easy—or enjoyable.

To buy: $3, itunes.com.

