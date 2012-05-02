6 Items to Simplify Your Life

A pretty to-do list makes you want to complete your tasks. This minimalist app turns list making into a relaxing form of art thanks to its ultra-smooth interface and its heat-map inspired design (items at the top of your list are orange, items at the bottom are yellow). Swipe right to check off an item, swipe left to delete one, pinch to close the list, pull down to create a new one, or tap and hold to reorder your tasks. Getting organized has never been this easy—or enjoyable.



To buy: $3, itunes.com.



