6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Volume Limiting Headphones
If you're constantly worrying that your child is blasting music in his ears, then pick up a pair of these unique headphones. Sound is transmitted clearly but remains at a safe volume to preserve your little one’s hearing.
To buy: $20, gearforkidz.com.
Featured May 2012
Chefspecs
If you need a little extra help reading the recipes, consider keeping a spare pair of glasses nearby. Designed specifically for the kitchen, stick these magnetic glasses to your refrigerator for easy access when measuring and mincing, and then toss them in the dishwasher when your work is done.
To buy: $25, chefspecs.com.
Buoy Tags
There might not be a way to limit the number of chargers in your household, but there is a way to make them easy to identify. Snap these sleek labels, which come with letter inserts, on cables and cords to eliminate I-think-that's-my-charger confusion.
To buy: $12 for three, buoytags.com.
Sliders
This set of four double-prong skewers keeps food securely on while flipping over the outdoor flame. Plus, the heat-resistant gliders make it easy to remove when ready to serve.
To buy: $25 for four, quirky.com.
Joseph Joseph 3-in-1 Peelers
Tired of too many cooking tools? Free up some drawer space by investing in one multifunctioning peeler. With one quick click, this cool gadget can peel tough or soft fruit and veggies, or create thin matchstick strips.
To buy: $12, surlatable.com.
Help! I Ran Out Of…
No baking soda? No problem. The next time you’re in the middle of mixing and realize you forgot to pick up the buttermilk, turn to this app, which has more than 400 substitutions for baking and cooking.
To buy: $1, itunes.com.
