6 Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
quirky.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 12 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Produce Saver

Not all reusable totes were created equal. Thanks to soft mesh siding and separate compartments for protecting delicate items (tomatoes, pears, nectarines), you can pack produce separately so everything arrives home bruise-free.

To buy: $25, quirky.com.

Featured May 2012

Crossword Puzzle Pen

Sunday puzzle has you stumped? This pen can't reveal any clues (sorry!), but it will make fixing your mistakes a cinch. The ink writes as smoothly as a ballpoint pen but won’t set for 72 hours, giving you plenty of time to make necessary changes.

To buy: $7.50, spoonsisters.com.

Aircraft Scentsticks

Did you ever think you’d be able to make your own scents? From night orchid and sheer lavender to white petals and summer rain, mix and match biodegradable sticks to create your own scent.

To buy: $13 for five, craftyourair.com.

Corn De-silker

No one will be complaining about any silk strands left on the corn on the cob this season. After husking, simply slide the corn through the bristles on this handheld gadget to remove all of the loose strands.

To buy: $8, bedbathandbeyond.com.

Muji Portable Scissors

If you have to carry scissors on the go, opt for a safe and convenient set. This pair comes with a cap so you can cover the sharp tip while toting from one room to the next. For added convenience, a clip lets you attach to a notebook or pocket.

To buy: $8, momastore.org.

Gorecess.com

Staying in shape is hard work, but scheduling a time to exercise just got a whole lot easier. Visit gorecess.com, plug in your address, time of day you’re looking to break a sweat, and the desired activity (Pilates? yoga? strength training?) you’re up for, and the site will give you a list of all the fitness options in your area. No membership required.

