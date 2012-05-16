6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Produce Saver
Not all reusable totes were created equal. Thanks to soft mesh siding and separate compartments for protecting delicate items (tomatoes, pears, nectarines), you can pack produce separately so everything arrives home bruise-free.
To buy: $25, quirky.com.
Featured May 2012
Crossword Puzzle Pen
Sunday puzzle has you stumped? This pen can't reveal any clues (sorry!), but it will make fixing your mistakes a cinch. The ink writes as smoothly as a ballpoint pen but won’t set for 72 hours, giving you plenty of time to make necessary changes.
To buy: $7.50, spoonsisters.com.
Aircraft Scentsticks
Did you ever think you’d be able to make your own scents? From night orchid and sheer lavender to white petals and summer rain, mix and match biodegradable sticks to create your own scent.
To buy: $13 for five, craftyourair.com.
Corn De-silker
No one will be complaining about any silk strands left on the corn on the cob this season. After husking, simply slide the corn through the bristles on this handheld gadget to remove all of the loose strands.
To buy: $8, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Muji Portable Scissors
If you have to carry scissors on the go, opt for a safe and convenient set. This pair comes with a cap so you can cover the sharp tip while toting from one room to the next. For added convenience, a clip lets you attach to a notebook or pocket.
To buy: $8, momastore.org.
Gorecess.com
Staying in shape is hard work, but scheduling a time to exercise just got a whole lot easier. Visit gorecess.com, plug in your address, time of day you’re looking to break a sweat, and the desired activity (Pilates? yoga? strength training?) you’re up for, and the site will give you a list of all the fitness options in your area. No membership required.
See all Daily Finds from this month