6 Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014

Real Simple’s mission, through its 10 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Magic Soap



Do garlic and onion smells linger no matter how long and hard you scrub your hands with soap? Now all you need is water and this stainless-steel bar to get hands odor-free.

To buy: $8, kikkerlandshop.com.





Driving that shiny new red sedan off the lot? Fun. Shopping around for a low-interest car loan? Not so much. Fill out the form on this secure website by entering the amount you want to borrow and your location, then let banks and credit unions bid for the chance to give you a loan. The auction site will present you with the best offer in less than 30 seconds.

Pretty, Smooth Shirt



The real white-collar crime? Stuffing a bulky button-down under a slim sweater. This nylon undershirt with a cotton-blend panel and collar gives you a bump-free layered look.

To buy: $68, skinnyshirt.com.

Hamburger Patty Papers



Help minimize the ick factor of handling raw meat with these precut wax-infused paper squares. The papers also keep stacked patties from sticking together, so throwing them on the grill (or freezing them) is a cinch.

To buy: $13 for 1,000 sheets, williams-sonoma.com.

Tangle-Free Earphones



Does stopping to unknot your headphone wires kill the rhythm in your step? Get back into the groove with these nifty zipped-up earbuds.

To buy: $40, zipbuds.com.

Will I Need an Umbrella Today?



Stay one step ahead of April showers: Pick a preferred time (say, right before you leave for work) and you’ll get an alert delivered on days you need an umbrella. Choose a free e-mail or a $2 iPhone app.

