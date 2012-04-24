6 Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
frostybowlz.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 12 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Frosty Bowlz

frostybowlz.com

Keep your pup well-hydrated with a refreshing supply of cold water all summer long. Simply freeze the dishwasher-safe rubber core, then place it under the metal bowl, and Fido’s water will stay chilled for up to 14 hours.

To buy: $27, frostybowlz.com.

Featured May 2012

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Beaba Multiportion Baby Food Freezer Tray

williams-sonoma.com

Preparing and preserving individual servings of homemade food for your little one is easier than ever. Fill the two-ounce cups with your tot's favorite food, seal with the airtight plastic lid, and then store in the freezer. When mealtime calls, pop out a single serving, heat, and serve. Available in three colors.


To buy: $20, williams-sonoma.com.

3 of 6

Easy Pill Traveler

sabi.com

Disguise your stash of vitamins in a sleek traveling case. This easy-to-open (and close!) handy organizer features two compartments for storing pills for every day of the week.


To buy: $25, sabi.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Wilton Ice Cream Sandwich Cookie Pan

surlatable.com

When the neighborhood ice cream truck doesn't seem to be making the rounds, turn to this easy-to-use pan to create homemade ice cream sandwiches for the family. Whip up six cookie tops and bottoms with this non-stick pan and stuff with your favorite ice cream filling.

To buy: $13, surlatable.com.

5 of 6

Card Maker

itunes.com

Create, sign, seal, and snail-mail a card in seconds with this handy app, which lets you upload a picture, select a cool design, and type a personal message. Your recipient will receive a letterpress printed card in their mailbox in no time.

To buy: $3 to $5 each (includes postage), itunes.com.

6 of 6

Canistream.it?

canistream.it

For instant-gratification types who love movies, nothing beats streaming video—except, perhaps, this site. Enter the title of a flick to find the platforms you can watch it on, such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and iTunes. If the film isn’t available for streaming yet, set a reminder and the site will let you know when it’s showtime.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple