6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Frosty Bowlz
Keep your pup well-hydrated with a refreshing supply of cold water all summer long. Simply freeze the dishwasher-safe rubber core, then place it under the metal bowl, and Fido’s water will stay chilled for up to 14 hours.
To buy: $27, frostybowlz.com.
Featured May 2012
Beaba Multiportion Baby Food Freezer Tray
Preparing and preserving individual servings of homemade food for your little one is easier than ever. Fill the two-ounce cups with your tot's favorite food, seal with the airtight plastic lid, and then store in the freezer. When mealtime calls, pop out a single serving, heat, and serve. Available in three colors.
To buy: $20, williams-sonoma.com.
Easy Pill Traveler
Disguise your stash of vitamins in a sleek traveling case. This easy-to-open (and close!) handy organizer features two compartments for storing pills for every day of the week.
To buy: $25, sabi.com.
Wilton Ice Cream Sandwich Cookie Pan
When the neighborhood ice cream truck doesn't seem to be making the rounds, turn to this easy-to-use pan to create homemade ice cream sandwiches for the family. Whip up six cookie tops and bottoms with this non-stick pan and stuff with your favorite ice cream filling.
To buy: $13, surlatable.com.
Card Maker
Create, sign, seal, and snail-mail a card in seconds with this handy app, which lets you upload a picture, select a cool design, and type a personal message. Your recipient will receive a letterpress printed card in their mailbox in no time.
To buy: $3 to $5 each (includes postage), itunes.com.
Canistream.it?
For instant-gratification types who love movies, nothing beats streaming video—except, perhaps, this site. Enter the title of a flick to find the platforms you can watch it on, such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and iTunes. If the film isn’t available for streaming yet, set a reminder and the site will let you know when it’s showtime.
