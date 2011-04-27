6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Lightweight Bike Lock
Massive, heavy bike locks are such a drag. This cheerfully colored, silicone-covered steel version weighs only two pounds and is flexible enough to secure your helmet, too.
To buy: $50, adelineadeline.com.
Featured May 2011
Bibs to Go
Bring on the drool and the pureed spinach. This pad is made up of 20 disposable, waterproof bibs that easily tear off, so you can reach for another one when your little guy makes a big mess.
To buy: $12, mxyplzyk.com.
Pet Top Portable Drinking Device for Dogs
If you’re hitting the trails with Fido this summer, be sure he stays as well hydrated as you do. Fill an empty bottle with tap water, pop on this gadget, and give your pup a swig from it whenever he starts panting.
To buy: $9, spoonsisters.com.
Sticky Notes
Always know where to be when with this 12-inch-long 60-page weekly pad. The pages adhere to just about any surface: Wherever you go, so goes your calendar.
To buy: $10, poketo.com.
Make Healthy Choices
Take the guesswork out of choosing the healthiest packaged goods at the grocery store with Fooducate, a free app. Just scan the barcode: The app will deliver a letter-grade rating based on the item’s nutritional value and suggest healthier alternatives.
Servicemagic.com
Whether your kitchen needs repainting or you have a leaking pipe that urgently needs to be fixed, searching for a home-improvement pro can be daunting. Head to Servicemagic.com, a helpful–and free–site that helps take the stress out of finding a list of vetted experts.
