6 Items to Simplify Your Life

Does Downton Abbey have you anxious to bring order to your own upstairs-downstairs? In lieu of hiring help, create a personalized maintenance calendar on this free site. It reminds you to take care of the little things, like cleaning the dishwasher drain, so you can avoid the bigger fixes down the road. It's also a helpful place to store info, such as paint colors and appliance models, for future reference.