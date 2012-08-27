6 Items to Simplify Your Life
EKettle
Electric teapots have always been a good idea—just not always a good-looking one. But this perky plug-in boils 16 ounces of water in under three minutes, then shuts itself off. Available in four colors.
To buy: $80, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Featured August 2012
Totem Stack-and-Dry Cups
Raised bumps on the sides of these Totem plastic tumblers allow air to flow around the entire surface. Meaning you can stack them immediately after washing and they’ll still dry completely.
To buy: $4 for one, quirky.com.
Suction Plate Cover
Supper is ready, but Junior is stuck at soccer practice. Suction this BPA-free cover over his dish and pop it in the refrigerator until he’s off the field. Fits circular dishes 9.5 inches wide or larger.
To buy: $20 for two, walmart.com.
Sombrero Juicer
Think you need to stick to unflavored water just because you’re on the road? Think again. This mini juicer nestles on top of any bottled beverage to add a zest of lemon or lime while you’re away from home.
To buy: $5, umbra.com.
Mini Robot Vacuum
Eating at your desk...again? Say goodbye to crumbs by calling in some extra help. With the touch of a button, this tiny desktop robot zooms across your desk or tabletop to pick up any lingering leftovers.
To buy: $26, fredflare.com.
Home Maintenance Manager
Does Downton Abbey have you anxious to bring order to your own upstairs-downstairs? In lieu of hiring help, create a personalized maintenance calendar on this free site. It reminds you to take care of the little things, like cleaning the dishwasher drain, so you can avoid the bigger fixes down the road. It’s also a helpful place to store info, such as paint colors and appliance models, for future reference.See all Daily Finds from this month