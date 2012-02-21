6 Items to Simplify Your Life
All in One Bucket
Ready to start thinking about spring chores? Envision yourself rolling around the lawn with this easy-to-maneuver bucket that can hold up to 132 pounds.
To buy: $35, crateandbarrel.com.
Featured March 2012
Toothpaste Tube Squeezer
Store your tube of toothpaste (or other toiletry) in this clever countertop squeezer to use every last bit.
To buy: $5, containerstore.com.
Pancake Pen
Turn Sunday breakfast into a mini art project. Fill this squeezable bottle with up to three cups of batter and get the kids creating fun shapes and words.
To buy: $11, amazon.com.
Fold-Away Measuring Spoons
Modeled after pocket knives, these measuring spoons fold into one sleek, compact case for easy use and even easier storage.
To buy: $10, amazon.com.
Stay Hydrated
Sixty-four ounces a day may keep thirst at bay, but if you take exercise into account your body may actually need more. Input the length and intensity of your workout into this easy-to-use online tool to calculate if you’re drinking enough.
Track a Package
Online shoppers, rejoice: You never have to deal with the hassle of locating tracking numbers again. This free app syncs up to a Yahoo! or Google mail account and imports all of your receipts so you can stay on top of all of your orders.
