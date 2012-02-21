6 Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
crateandbarrel.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 11 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
1 of 6

All in One Bucket

crateandbarrel.com

Ready to start thinking about spring chores? Envision yourself rolling around the lawn with this easy-to-maneuver bucket that can hold up to 132 pounds.

To buy: $35, crateandbarrel.com.

Featured March 2012

2 of 6

Toothpaste Tube Squeezer

containerstore.com

Store your tube of toothpaste (or other toiletry) in this clever countertop squeezer to use every last bit.

To buy: $5, containerstore.com.

3 of 6

Pancake Pen

kingarthurflour.com

Turn Sunday breakfast into a mini art project. Fill this squeezable bottle with up to three cups of batter and get the kids creating fun shapes and words.

To buy: $11, amazon.com.

4 of 6

Fold-Away Measuring Spoons

perpetualkid.com

Modeled after pocket knives, these measuring spoons fold into one sleek, compact case for easy use and even easier storage.

To buy: $10, amazon.com.

5 of 6

Stay Hydrated

bottledwater.org/hydration-calculator

Sixty-four ounces a day may keep thirst at bay, but if you take exercise into account your body may actually need more. Input the length and intensity of your workout into this easy-to-use online tool to calculate if you’re drinking enough.

6 of 6

Track a Package

itunes.com

Online shoppers, rejoice: You never have to deal with the hassle of locating tracking numbers again. This free app syncs up to a Yahoo! or Google mail account and imports all of your receipts so you can stay on top of all of your orders.

See all Daily Finds from this month

By Real Simple