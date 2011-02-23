6 Problem-Solvers
Slip-On Spout
This heat-resistant silicone spout lets you pour soups, cake batters–you name it–without spilling a drop. It fits most pots, pans, and mixing bowls.
To buy: $5, thekitchenoutlet.com.
Tipping Tips
Want to be mistaken for a local on your vacation? You’ll need the lowdown on tipping customs. Use this app to play it cool when it comes to paying for dinner in Paris (gratuity included) or picking up a newspaper in South Africa (pony up some extra change).
To buy: $1, itunes.com.
Twist Herb Mill
Load up this dishwasher-safe mill with any fresh, leafy herb and give it a few quick twists for a professional chopping in a matter of seconds.
To buy: $20, williams-sonoma.com.
Two-in-One Collar
If even whispering W-A-L-K sends Fido into a tizzy–and makes attaching his leash impossible–get a jump on the problem with this collar, which has a built-in retractable leash and fits dogs of all sizes.
To buy: $33 to $35, myraddog.com.
Slimline Umbrella Holder
A bright spot on rainy days: Made to hold up to five umbrellas, a clever cast-iron catchall has a tray at its base to catch any water runoff.
To buy: $23, organize.com.
Rewards Tracker
Say “Bon voyage!” to keeping track of frequent-flier miles, car-rental rewards, and credit-card points: awardwallet.com will aggregate and securely monitor all your accounts for free. You can also opt to receive the site’s e-mail notifications when any of your balances change or points are about to expire, so you have a chance to redeem them. Hello, dream trip to St. Maarten!
