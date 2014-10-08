6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

By Samantha Zabell
Updated October 08, 2014
itunes.apple.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 14 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Waterfall Soap Saver

walmart.com

This sloped dish automatically drains excess water to keep bar soap clean and dry. Try one in the kitchen, too, to drain wet sponges.

To buy: $5, walmart.com.

Featured October 2014

Corky Wall Organizer

greatusefulstuff.com

This wall organizer keeps tabs on everything—it has a built-in corkboard for notes, pockets for your keys and glasses, sleeves for family photos, and hidden slots to keep cords out of sight while charging your phone.

To buy: $15, greatusefulstuff.com.

Nordic Ware Surprise Cake Pan

surlatable.com

You don’t need to know any magic spells to turn an average cake into a treat-filled surprise: Simply fill this unique pan with batter, bake, repeat, fill the hollow centers with your favorite candy, and frost the two halves together.

To buy: $25, surlatable.com.

Urbano Eco Trash Can

uncommongoods.com

Use this eco-friendly trash can to put all those plastic grocery bags to good use. Slip each bag’s handles over the cutout sides to keep them open for garbage collection. Once your trash is full, simply pull the top bag off, toss, and an empty bag will be waiting!

To buy: $19, uncommongoods.com.

Klip-It Salad-to-Go Container

thecontainerstore.com

Save your salad from getting soggy with this compact carrier. Individual compartments allow you to keep ingredients separate—even dressing gets its own cup—until you’re ready to combine them. It stacks easily with other containers, plus there’s no need to bring utensils—they’re conveniently clipped onto the lid.

To buy: $8, thecontainerstore.com.

Travel Companion

itunes.apple.com

If you’re planning a trip, use this smart, simple, free app to select restaurants and hotels that fit your needs and tastes. Just rate establishments you’ve been to, and Nara will offer personalized suggestions, both stateside and abroad. The app also syncs with your OpenTable, Uber, and GrubHub accounts to ensure a seamless traveling experience.

By Samantha Zabell