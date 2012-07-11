6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Beater Whisk
When it comes to saving space, you can’t beat this Danish-designed number. With a quick slide of the outer ring, it collapses to three-quarters of an inch wide—ideal for fitting inside tight kitchen drawers. Available in eight colors.
To buy: $18, gretelhome.com.
Expandable Snack Container
This accordion-style, BPA-free plastic container extends to hold carrot sticks and pretzels, then flattens for storage. And, unlike plastic bags, they’ll keep crackers from turning into crumbs.
To buy: $15, amazon.com.
Topper Chopper
Crank up the fun in your next bowl of ice cream: The grinder’s stainless-steel mechanism turns cookies, candies, and nuts into crushed sprinkles.
To buy: $25, prepara.com.
ecycler.com
Recycling water bottles is easy. (You know you have to toss the caps first, right?) But what about the one-offs: a printer, a computer monitor, or an answering machine? Type in what you’re looking to dispose of on this site and you’ll receive a list of independent collectors who can salvage your stuff for free. (The collector’ incentive is also green: They can receive cash payments from recycling centers.)
Networking Assistance
Take a photo of a business card and this free app will transcribe the information so that it can be added to your phone’s contact list. It makes fast work out of keeping in touch.
Letschipit.com
They say art imitates life—but sometimes you would really like your life (or at least your home) to imitate art. So when you find a painting or a photograph with a color scheme you admire, upload the image to this site by Sherwin-Williams. It will search a database of 1,500 paint colors to produce a palette of up to 10 choices that match the image.
