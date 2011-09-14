6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Bottle Brush
Full Circle’s 10-inch brush simultaneously cleans the inside and outside of a bottle or a glass (it fits spouts between ½ inch and 2½ inches wide). Both sticky juice and fingerprints are gone in a swoosh.
To buy: $6, greenwardshop.com.
The iPhone Photo Printer
Dock your iPhone to this tissue box-size printer and get vibrant four-by-six-inch prints in less than a minute. Now, maybe you’ll frame those Kodak—er, Apple—moments instead of just flipping through them on a screen.
To buy: $160, hammacher.com.
Power Strip
Turn a tangle of cords into a high-voltage design statement. Four electric patterns (rose, skull, and zebra prints also available) distract from technological clutter.
To buy: $17, lushlifehome.com.
Stainless Steel Pineapple Slicer and Dicer
Intimidated by the pineapple? You’re not alone. Now you can pick up this Hawaiian fruit in the grocery store without wondering how you’ll have time to chop it up. This handy gadget peels, cores, slices, and even dices with two easy steps.
To buy: $20, williams-sonoma.com.
Make Money Off Your Cell Phone
Your old mobile phone still has value (even if you don’t love it anymore). Find out how much at this website, which compares prices from the largest cell-phone buy-back companies. Type in the model (iPhone 3G, BlackBerry Bold 900) you would like to sell, then connect to available buyers.
Get Instant Traffic Updates
Check the traffic without suffering through radio chitchat. This free app updates every five minutes and uses a network of roadside cameras to show your route. Need new info now? Shake your iPhone to refresh your location.
