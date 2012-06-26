6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Wet-Happened? Laundry Bag
This leak-proof laundry bag is perfectly sized for storing a wet bathing suit and promises to keep the rest of your belongings completely dry. (As if we needed another reason to take one last dip before heading home.) Available in two fun styles.
To buy: $18, containerstore.com.
Mini Power Kite
Need another idea for keeping the kids entertained at the park? Cue the pocket-size kite. This lightweight toy flies high, but folds into a small pouch for easy storage and transport in between flights.
To buy: $15, uncommongoods.com.
Chipboard Camp Postcards
If you’re nervous that your little camper might not keep in touch this summer, sneak this pack of eight postcards into his luggage so there’s no excuses. (It wouldn't hurt to address and add postage as well.)
To buy: $15 for eight, paper-source.com.
Curly Fry Cutter
Fries are delicious any way you slice them, but when they have an unexpected shape they’re much more fun to serve. This tabletop appliance magically transforms potatoes into restaurant-style curly cues with one simple crank of the knob.
To buy: $31.50, amazon.com.
Customized Workout Mix
Stay motivated while exercising by walking, running, or cycling to the beat of your favorite songs. This clever app measures your pace and chooses songs with a similar beat per minute to keep you moving in tune with the music. That ought to put a little pep in your step!
To buy: $2, itunes.com.
Skin Protector
Keeping track of when your skin needs more protection can be challenging. Input your skin type, SPF, and activity level and, based on the strength of the sun’s UV rays, this skin-saving (and free!) app will sound an alarm when it’s time to reapply… or call it a day.
