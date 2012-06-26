6 Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
containerstore.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 12 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Wet-Happened? Laundry Bag

containerstore.com

This leak-proof laundry bag is perfectly sized for storing a wet bathing suit and promises to keep the rest of your belongings completely dry. (As if we needed another reason to take one last dip before heading home.) Available in two fun styles.


To buy: $18, containerstore.com.

Mini Power Kite

uncommongoods.com

Need another idea for keeping the kids entertained at the park? Cue the pocket-size kite. This lightweight toy flies high, but folds into a small pouch for easy storage and transport in between flights.

To buy: $15, uncommongoods.com.

Chipboard Camp Postcards

paper-source.com

If you’re nervous that your little camper might not keep in touch this summer, sneak this pack of eight postcards into his luggage so there’s no excuses. (It wouldn't hurt to address and add postage as well.)

To buy: $15 for eight, paper-source.com.

Curly Fry Cutter

surlatable.com

Fries are delicious any way you slice them, but when they have an unexpected shape they’re much more fun to serve. This tabletop appliance magically transforms potatoes into restaurant-style curly cues with one simple crank of the knob.

To buy: $31.50, amazon.com.

Customized Workout Mix

itunes.com

Stay motivated while exercising by walking, running, or cycling to the beat of your favorite songs. This clever app measures your pace and chooses songs with a similar beat per minute to keep you moving in tune with the music. That ought to put a little pep in your step!

To buy: $2, itunes.com.

Skin Protector

itunes.com

Keeping track of when your skin needs more protection can be challenging. Input your skin type, SPF, and activity level and, based on the strength of the sun’s UV rays, this skin-saving (and free!) app will sound an alarm when it’s time to reapply… or call it a day.

