6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Corkcicle Chillsner Set
Forgot to stick the six-pack in the fridge? Just pop this frozen wand, which features a drink-thru spout, into a bottle of beer to enjoy a cold one whenever you’re in the mood.
To buy: $30 for two, surlatable.com.
Featured January 2014
Stretch N’ Twist Silicone Bag Ties
Tightly secure opened bags of food (cereal, chips, loaves of bread) with these colorful and flexible bands, which are much studier and easier to use than twisty wire ties. Ties are refrigerator and freezer safe.
To buy: $7 for 10, solutions.com.
Spink
For the clumsy at heart: If you accidently bump your beverage, this cup holder, which suctions to most smooth surfaces, ensures your drink won’t tip and spill all over your desk, keyboard, or lap.
To buy: $25, dreamfarm.com.
Tile Tattoos
Taking your kitchen from drab to fab doesn’t have to cost a pretty penny. For a low-cost upgrade (and a renter's dream come true), use water to apply these non-permanent decals over 4-inch-square tiles to add a decorative touch. The tattoos easily remove without leaving any residue.
To buy: $18 for six, 2jane.com.
Inflight Comfort Kit
Up your comfort level with this convenient travel bag, which includes a jersey eye mask, inflatable neck pillow, and soft foam ear plugs for drowning out the sounds of a crowded plane.
To buy: $12, seejanework.com.
Avoid TV Spoilers
If you’re planning to DVR the latest episode of your favorite television drama, ensure chatty friends don’t reveal all of the latest juicy details on social media. This free app is designed to block any post (on Facebook and Twitter) that could potentially spoil a show or game. Available for iPhone and Android.
