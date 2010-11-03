6 Problem-Solvers

By Sharon Tanenbaum
Updated November 12, 2010
James Wojcik
Real Simple’s mission, through its 10 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds, like these.
User-Friendly Apron

A heaping helping of cooking factoids are printed upside down, so the answers are (literally) at your icing-covered fingertips.

To buy: $29.50, delight.com.

Mini Survival Kit

Some survival kits include fire starter and rope, which is fine if you’re MacGyver. But in the case of a real emergency (chipped nail!), reach for this 16-item change purse-size savior, which includes an emery board, deodorant, and more.

To buy: $12, msandmrs.com.

Tgiblackfriday.com

Get the inside scoop on discounts from major retailers, like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart, weeks before the circulars are printed.

Extra-Cool Champagne Carrier

We hate to burst your bubbles, but that plastic liquor-store bag isn’t doing your gift any favors. This refrigerator-inspired box, though, doubles as gift wrap and keeps the Veuve Clicquot chilled for two hours.

To buy: $40 for bottle and case, at liquor stores.

Wrapitapp

itunes.apple.com

Enter a gift box’s measurements (or use the app’s handy measurement tool) to find out how much paper and ribbon you’ll really need to wrap it. Then follow the easy step-by-step picture tutorials.

To buy: $2, iTunes.com.

Fancyflours.com

This vast emporium of cookie cutters (15 pages’ worth!), toppers (crystal rose petals), and gift packaging will inspire even nonbakers to turn on the oven.

By Sharon Tanenbaum