6 Problem-Solvers
User-Friendly Apron
A heaping helping of cooking factoids are printed upside down, so the answers are (literally) at your icing-covered fingertips.
To buy: $29.50, delight.com.
Mini Survival Kit
Some survival kits include fire starter and rope, which is fine if you’re MacGyver. But in the case of a real emergency (chipped nail!), reach for this 16-item change purse-size savior, which includes an emery board, deodorant, and more.
To buy: $12, msandmrs.com.
Tgiblackfriday.com
Get the inside scoop on discounts from major retailers, like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart, weeks before the circulars are printed.
Extra-Cool Champagne Carrier
We hate to burst your bubbles, but that plastic liquor-store bag isn’t doing your gift any favors. This refrigerator-inspired box, though, doubles as gift wrap and keeps the Veuve Clicquot chilled for two hours.
To buy: $40 for bottle and case, at liquor stores.
Wrapitapp
Enter a gift box’s measurements (or use the app’s handy measurement tool) to find out how much paper and ribbon you’ll really need to wrap it. Then follow the easy step-by-step picture tutorials.
To buy: $2, iTunes.com.
Fancyflours.com
This vast emporium of cookie cutters (15 pages’ worth!), toppers (crystal rose petals), and gift packaging will inspire even nonbakers to turn on the oven.
