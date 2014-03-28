6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Travel Chopsticks
If you frequently enjoy lunch on the run, stash these collapsible (and reusable) chopsticks in your purse, car, or desk so you’ll be prepared whenever hunger strikes.
Grid-It
It isn’t easy to keep track of your belongings when you’re toting a bag full of gadgets. Conveniently sized for your current laptop bag or travel case, this mat’s unique weave of elastic bands securely stores all of your digital devices and accessories in one place to ensure nothing is lost in the shuffle.
Action Wipes
No shower? No problem (for now, at least). Whether you’re camping with the kids or in need of a quick refresh after the gym, these full body wet wipes remove dirt, sweat and odor—no rinsing needed.
Hercules Laptop Backpack
Between taking off your shoes and isolating liquids to a clear plastic bag, going through airport security is complicated enough. To breeze through the screening without unpacking your laptop or tablet, simply unzip this backpack’s specialized electronics compartment and lay the bag flat on the security conveyer.
Lori Leigh Designs Mini Traveler
Tired of digging through a nest of necklaces to find your earring’s pair? Keep baubles organized and tangle-free in a compact carrying case that features an earring tray, a ring holder, a compartment for loose baubles, and a removable pouch.
