6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
rockflowerpaper Jute Potted Plant Covers
Designed to cover unsightly plastic potters, these adorable fabric planter covers feature waterproof plastic linings so store-bought flowers look great but can be tended to as usual. Available in a variety of colors and patterns.
To buy: $16.50 for two, amazon.com.
Featured March 2013
Duo Icing Set
Think you need to stop at the local bakery to buy decorated-to-impress cupcakes? Not so fast. With a split bag and six unique tips, it’s easy to top your individual homemade desserts with dual-colored frosting stars, flowers, swirls, and more.
To buy: $15, surlatable.com.
Monostrip
Combat a soaring electricity bill by plugging toasters, blenders, and other appliances into this energy-saving power outlet. The smart strip syncs with a free mobile app, so you can easily program the microwave to use power only when cooking. Bonus: You can even start the coffeemaker from the comfort of your bed each morning.
To buy: $49, visiblenergy.com.
Dreamfarm Temji
Whether scalding hot or freezing cold, are you sick and tired of wasting water while waiting for the shower to reach the degree that’s just right? Simply slip this numbered dial onto your faucet, so you can instantly select your preferred temperature.
To buy: $6 for two, dreamfarm.com.
Creative Kitchen Ruler Knife
Ever wonder just how precise you really need to be when a recipe calls for 1-inch cubes of potatoes? Take the guesswork out of slicing and dicing with this handy knife. The measurements on the blade tell you exactly how many inches you’re cutting, so you’ll get it just right every time.
To buy: $12, dcigift.com.
Emergency Home Repairs
Whether the refrigerator is on the fritz or a tree has fallen in the backyard, this free app offers a solution to nearly any home repair. If you’re handy, browse quick tips for fixing on your own—otherwise, search for a local pre-screened, on-call professional who can help return your house to its tip-top shape.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail