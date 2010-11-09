6 Problem-Solvers
DIY Photo Gift Tags
This year, grace your presents with cheerful custom gift tags. Upload an image (a family photo, a child’s illustration), add your own greeting, then tie one on.
To buy: $12 for 25, cardstore.com (enter the code SIMPLE20 at checkout).
PDF Maker
Enter any URL into the free website Web2pdfconvert.com and with the click of a button you can convert the Web page into a PDF—your bank statement or a cookie recipe, for example.
Autumnal Crust Cutters
Humble pie? Hardly. These spring-loaded tools easily punch out crisp fall leaves to dapple your apple.
To buy: $18 for four, williams-sonoma.com.
Food-Safety Gauge
Unsure whether that head of lettuce is still edible? Visit Stilltasty.com to find out if your greens should be tossed or not. Simply search for the food (or beverage) in question, indicate how long you’ve had it and whether it has been opened, and you’ll find out if you can safely nosh.
Stocking Mailer
This festive box takes deliveries from ho-hum to ho-ho-ho. Perfect for a far-from-home student or a soldier overseas. (Find out what and how to send at ourmilitary.mil/help.shtml.)
To buy: $15 for three, shipshapeusa.com (standard shipping charges apply).
Item Locator
You’re just, say, $2.95 away from qualifying for free shipping from Amazon.com, but how can you reach that magical $25? Head to Filleritem.com, type “$2.95” into the search field, and you’ll get a list of Amazon-sold products that cost about that much.
