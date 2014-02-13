6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Name Bubbles
Whether your child is headed to daycare, camp, or a sleepover party, these waterproof stickers will ensure their belongings (backpacks, sweatshirts, water bottles, and more) make it home safe and sound.
To buy: $43, namebubbles.com.
Jar Spatula
Designed to easily fit through narrow can and jar openings, this long, thin spatula makes it possible to scrape out every last drop of peanut butter, mayonnaise, and more.
To buy: $7, oxo.com.
Humlan Wash and Wear Headphone
When you think about all the places your headphones have been—the gym, the subway, airplanes, and more—you may get the urge to give them a good clean. Now you can! These high-tech headphones feature a removable headband and ear cushions that you can toss in the washing machine with the rest of the laundry.
To buy: $49, urbanears.com.
Wine Bottle Thermometer
Can’t remember the ideal temperature at which to serve your favorite varietal? Slip this smart sleeve onto a bottle of vino, and it’ll show you whether or not the wine you’re pouring is at its best sipping potential.
To buy: $8.50, gentsupplyco.com.
Herbsicle Frozen Herb Keeper
Use this kitchen gadget to preserve any extra fresh herbs. Simply fill with leafy herbs—like basil or cilantro—twist the handle until tightly compacted, and freeze. When ready to use, unscrew the cap, twist the handle, and slice off a frozen disk to use while cooking or for grating onto cooked food.
To buy: $8, surlatable.com.
Private Neighborhood Social Network
Join an exclusive social neighborhood network by logging on to this free and secure site. By connecting with neighbors, you can get immediate access to your local news, ask for last-minute babysitting recommendations, announce a yard sale, or organize a block party. All you need to do is verify your address via a credit card, home phone, or code that’s mailed to your home address.
