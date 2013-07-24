6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Protect your wine from harsh oxidation with a cork that is inserted into the bottle and prevents air from seeping in. Simply lower the deflated balloon into the bottle and, with a few pumps to the grape, it inflates to create an airtight seal. Your wine will stay fresh for up to three days. If you need more time, give another squeeze or two for extra protection.



To buy: $25, uncommongoods.com.



Featured August 2013