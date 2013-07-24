6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Air Cork
Protect your wine from harsh oxidation with a cork that is inserted into the bottle and prevents air from seeping in. Simply lower the deflated balloon into the bottle and, with a few pumps to the grape, it inflates to create an airtight seal. Your wine will stay fresh for up to three days. If you need more time, give another squeeze or two for extra protection.
To buy: $25, uncommongoods.com.
Featured August 2013
USB Utility Charge Tool
Designed to look like a pocketknife, this is one utility tool you’ll never want to leave home without. Fully loaded with all of the essentials (a USB plug, two mini USB plugs, and an iPhone charger) for keeping your phone powered up when you're on the go. Available in four colors.
To buy: $24, fredflare.com.
Cyclone
Meet grilling season’s secret weapon: Cook hotdogs faster and more evenly with this handy plastic tool, which wraps around and slices the outside of the meat. Plus, the grooves also help keep all those favorite toppings (mustard, sauerkraut, relish) from slipping off.
To buy: $12, quirky.com.
Pomegranate Tool
Munch on fresh pomegranate seeds without the hassle of digging into the tricky fruit. Simply cut the pomegranate in half, place it in the plastic dome, and gently tap against the specially designed grate. Before you know it, your bowl will be filled with juicy seeds.
To buy: $20, chefscatalog.com.
Klingg Earphone Magnet
Are wires from your iPhone or iPod always getting crossed during your workout? With a two-part magnet that works through your clothing, this clever holder keeps the cables of your earbuds in place and out of the way for free movement during your morning jog. Available in eight color combinations.
To buy: $20, klingg.com.
MagicPlan
Redecorating? Say sayonara to the tape measure and download this free app. Working with your phone’s camera, it measures your room’s walls and doors to create a floor plan that you can print out and take to the furniture store.
