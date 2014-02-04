6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Real Simple's mission, through its 13 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
This simplistic wooden “frame” is outfitted with powerful magnets, so you can display your favorite artwork or photos without damaging them. Simply mount one of the pre-drilled slats, center the print, and top with a second wooden slat. Available in four sizes and five finishes.

To buy: $25, wearewellmade.com.

Featured February 2014

Scoop Bowls

Rest the flat side of these measuring bowls on your cutting board and sweep food inside to quickly and easily transfer freshly chopped ingredients to a pot or pan. If you’re working with liquids, use the angled corners for a drip-free pour.

To buy: $14 for four, amazon.com.

Reforms Convertible Vase

Fresh flowers are a real treat, but figuring out where to store the empty vase…not so much. When your flowers have passed their prime, this vase can be transformed into six different shapes to accommodate everything from candles to wine. Available in red and white.

To buy: $25, thegrommet.com.

Writable Cheese Board

Stop fussing over labels, explain exactly what you’re serving right on the platter. A great companion for entertaining, this pretty ceramic platter comes with an erasable pen so you can share details (label different cheeses, notify guests about ingredients like nuts, write a celebratory message) about what you're serving. Available in three styles.

To buy: $25, libastyle.com.

Reisenthel EasyBags

Hook these sturdy canvas bags to your grocery cart and prepare to shop as usual. When it’s time to bag your purchases, return the goods back into the reusable bags, fasten the durable Velcro handles, and go. When not in use, collapse and store in the provided pouch.

To buy: $20, reuseit.com.

Dog Walking Routes

Use this free app while walking Fido to ensure you’re both getting enough exercise. With access to your phone’s GPS technology, the app records your route and keeps track of time, distance, speed, calories burned, and more. Want a change of scenery? Browse popular user-generated routes in your area.

