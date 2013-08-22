6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Chooze Shoes
Is Junior still learning the difference between left and right? Introducing a unique and colorful way for kids to put on their shoes. Each pair features a design in a different cool pattern, which makes it a lot easier for tots to recognize and remember their right from their left. Next challenge: Learning to tie the laces!
To buy: Starting at $47, choozeshoes.com.
Featured September 2013
Bulb Flashlight
Here’s a bright idea: a rechargeable light bulb that doubles as a handheld flashlight. Simply screw the bulb into any standard light fitting and, once charged, remove and extend the telescopic handle. Produces light equivalent to a 40 watt incandescent bulb for up to three hours.
To buy: $45, momastore.org.
Squeaky Clean Screen Mouse
If you want to keep the screen on your tablet, smartphone, or computer squeaky clean, then swipe this stuffed microfiber mouse from one side to the other to safely remove smudges and fingerprints.
To buy: $11, perpetualkid.com.
BlenderBottle GoStak
Containers that come in assorted sizes make munching on the go a breeze. The removable top handle easily attaches to the tight-sealing, stackable jars, which means you can tote anything from trail mix to salad dressing without spilling a drop. Available in a variety of colors.
To buy: $13, blenderbottle.com.
Black Clutch Wrap Purse
Whether you’re taking a trip or simply running errands, lighten your load by trading your bulky purse for this interchangeable scarf. Just slip your valuables (cell phone, wallet, keys) into the secure built-in pocket or convert the scarf into a clutch, and head out the door.
To buy: $50, sholdit.com.
Birthdays Made Easy
Download this free app and you'll never forget another birthday again. Using information from your Facebook account, Cleverbug will alert you the week before a friend's big day and give you the option of sending a personalized photo e-card (using Facebook or your own uploads) or printing one on high-quality cardstock. (Your first paper card is free.)
