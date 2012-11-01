7 Items to Simplify Your Life
Angled Measuring Bucket
Looking for your secret cleaning weapon? Look no further. This four-gallon bucket has easy-to-read measurements on the angled surface so you know just how much detergent and water to add. The non-slip handle makes it a cinch to tote around the house.
To buy: $15, oxo.com.
Featured November 2012
Flipcase Sunglass Case
Your shades may be sweet, but carrying around a bulky case is anything but. When not in use, this ingenious case folds flat for easy storage.
To buy: $35, integrald.com.
Tape Birthday
This celebratory box is filled with colorful balloons and sticky birthday tape, which makes it easy to decorate the house for the special girl or boy.
To buy: $21, pylones.com.
Indice Bookends
Bring order to your shelves with this clever set of multicolored tabbed bookends. Have fun sorting and separating genres or types of reading material with bright and cheery dividers.
To buy: $25 for five, momastore.org.
Lunchbox S’Well
Trade juice boxes for an insulated, stainless-steel water bottle that was built to fit in most lunch boxes. Now your kids can enjoy just about any beverage with their meals.
To buy: $25, swellbottle.com.
Fall Piecrust Cutters
Impress guests with a homemade pie that’s worthy of a spot in the bakery window. These precision cutters make it easy to decorate your dessert with a beautiful patterned crust in seasonal designs like pumpkins, acorns, turkeys, and more.
To buy: $15 for four, williams-sonoma.com.
Casabella Loop Sponge Brush
Since holiday hosting is on the horizon, make sure you're prepared for set up–and clean up. This brush, made with an extra long handle and soft foam sponge, will be your go-to gadget for cleaning those delicate pieces like narrow pitchers and wine glasses.
To buy: $4 each, allinthekitchenonline.com.