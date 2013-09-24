6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
FlipFold Laundry Folder
If you dream of snapping your fingers and watching the laundry fold itself, this may just be the next best thing. This handy anti-static tool folds your duds—shirts, pants, towels, and more—into perfectly uniform piles, making it easy to keep your drawers tidy.
To buy: $25, containerstore.com.
Car and Office Scent Diffuser
Between smelly sports bags and spilled coffee, the mom-mobile faces its fair share of wear and tear. Powered by either your car's cigarette lighter or a USB outlet, this odor eliminator helps restore that “new car smell” to your wheels. Available in two scents.
To buy: $40, uncommongoods.com.
Remote Control Pumpkin Lights
If you carved your pumpkin and want Jack to shine, pop these miniature LED lights, which have adjustable brightness controlled by remote control, inside and watch your front stoop glow.
To buy: $22 for two, williams-sonoma.com.
Blanket ID
Where, oh where has your little dog gone? This tag, which features a unique ID number that automatically sends an email to local SPCA, animal hospitals, shelters, rescues and other local members when you report your pet missing, attaches easily to Fido’s collar. When your furry friend has been found, the finder can access your contact information by entering the tag number at blanketid.com.
To buy: $25, blanketid.com.
Sleep Phones
Fall asleep to ambient sound without the pain and annoyance that earbuds cause when jutting into (or falling out of) your ear. Simply slip on this cozy fleece headband, turn on some tunes, and drift off to sleep.
To buy: $40, amazon.com.
Ingredient Guide
Have you ever looked at a food label and wondered, “what is that?” Turns out, you’re not alone. Use this free app to look up unfamiliar ingredients right from the grocery store aisle. Complete with informative descriptions and safety ratings, it’s easy to ensure you’re making healthy choices for the whole family.
